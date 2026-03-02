video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iron Soldiers hit the mats for the final time for Torch Week. After three days of intense physical competition the finals rounds of combatives have come to an end and only a few Iron Heroes will be able to call themselves a combatives champion across the entire division.