    Combatives

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Sean Hoch 

    1st Armored Division

    Iron Soldiers hit the mats for the final time for Torch Week. After three days of intense physical competition the finals rounds of combatives have come to an end and only a few Iron Heroes will be able to call themselves a combatives champion across the entire division.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 08:45
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatives, by SPC Sean Hoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Armored Division, Iron Soldiers, Torch Week, Operation Torch

