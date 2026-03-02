Iron Soldiers hit the mats for the final time for Torch Week. After three days of intense physical competition the finals rounds of combatives have come to an end and only a few Iron Heroes will be able to call themselves a combatives champion across the entire division.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 08:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998482
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-UE536-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111560197
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives, by SPC Sean Hoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
