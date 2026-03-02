(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2026 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief

    THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Video by Spc. Christopher Chavero 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Civilian and military first responders from Thailand, U.S. and other partner nations attend the annual Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) demonstration in Phantom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand as part of Exercise Cobra Gold on 27 Feb. 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Christopher Chavero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 23:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998479
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-YM622-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560189
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, by SPC Christopher Chavero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue training
    HADR Demo
    Cobra Gold 2026

