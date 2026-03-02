(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combatives Finals Torch week 2026

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Sean Hoch 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers across the Fort Bliss installation participate in the final rounds of the Torch Week combatives competition inside of Joshua W. Soto Physical Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 5, 2026. The competition marks the culmination of Torch Week combatives which is dedicated to physical challenge,unit cohesion, and esprit de corps while honoring past and present Iron Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998478
    VIRIN: 260305-A-UE536-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560166
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatives Finals Torch week 2026, by SPC Sean Hoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

