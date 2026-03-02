Combatives Finals Torch week 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998478" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers across the Fort Bliss installation participate in the final rounds of the Torch Week combatives competition inside of Joshua W. Soto Physical Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 5, 2026. The competition marks the culmination of Torch Week combatives which is dedicated to physical challenge,unit cohesion, and esprit de corps while honoring past and present Iron Soldiers.