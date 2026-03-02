U.S. Soldiers across the Fort Bliss installation participate in the final rounds of the Torch Week combatives competition inside of Joshua W. Soto Physical Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 5, 2026. The competition marks the culmination of Torch Week combatives which is dedicated to physical challenge,unit cohesion, and esprit de corps while honoring past and present Iron Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 08:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998478
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-UE536-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111560166
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives Finals Torch week 2026, by SPC Sean Hoch, identified by DVIDS
