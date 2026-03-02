2CAB Soldiers Participate in Barbells, Bibles and Breakfast H2F Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998473" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participate in a Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) “Barbells, Bibles and Breakfast” event at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. The brigade Unit Ministry Team hosted the early morning event, bringing Soldiers together for physical training, fellowship, and a shared meal while reinforcing that readiness extends beyond physical fitness to include mental and personal resilience. (U.S. Army video by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)