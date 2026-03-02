(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2CAB Soldiers Participate in Barbells, Bibles and Breakfast H2F Event

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Video by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participate in a Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) “Barbells, Bibles and Breakfast” event at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. The brigade Unit Ministry Team hosted the early morning event, bringing Soldiers together for physical training, fellowship, and a shared meal while reinforcing that readiness extends beyond physical fitness to include mental and personal resilience. (U.S. Army video by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998473
    VIRIN: 260213-O-A1109-1050
    Filename: DOD_111560121
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB Soldiers Participate in Barbells, Bibles and Breakfast H2F Event, by Geonwoo Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, U.S. Army

