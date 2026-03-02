2CAB Soldiers Participate in Barbells, Bibles and Breakfast H2F Event

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participate in a Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) “Barbells, Bibles and Breakfast” event at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. The brigade Unit Ministry Team hosted the early morning event, bringing Soldiers together for physical training, fellowship, and a shared meal while reinforcing that readiness extends beyond physical fitness to include mental and personal resilience. (U.S. Army video by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)
