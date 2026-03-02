(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146 AES flying in multiple aircrafts for Medevac exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

    260227-Z-CA329-1001
    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE
    The 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, practices medevac scenarios onboard multiple aircrafts, working with other national guard wings and military branches. They flew on a V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the Navy's Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM-40), a 185th Aviation Brigade Mississippi Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, a 143rd Airlift Wing Rhode Island Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules, and a 139th Airlift Wing Missouri Air National Guard C-130 Hercules, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 24-27, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998351
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-CA329-1002
    Filename: DOD_111558693
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146 AES flying in multiple aircrafts for Medevac exercise, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC Drill
    139AW
    185 AVN BDE
    143AW
    146AES
    Sentry South 26-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video