CORE26 | U.S. Marines Conduct Cold Weather Training During Arctic Exercise B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division conduct cold weather training in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2026. The four-day cold weather training course taught Marines how to operate and survive in extreme arctic environments, increasing their combat effectiveness for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)
|02.25.2026
|03.05.2026 09:00
|B-Roll
|998318
|260225-M-PF123-1001
|DOD_111558281
|00:00:59
|SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
|0
|0
