    CORE26 | U.S. Marines Conduct Cold Weather Training During Arctic Exercise B-Roll

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    02.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division conduct cold weather training in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2026. The four-day cold weather training course taught Marines how to operate and survive in extreme arctic environments, increasing their combat effectiveness for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 09:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998318
    VIRIN: 260225-M-PF123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111558281
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines Conduct Cold Weather Training During Arctic Exercise B-Roll, by LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCnews, CORE26, NATO, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division; Cold Weather Training

