CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon B-Roll

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a biathlon in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 23, 2026. The training event, part of exercise Cold Response 26, required Marines and Sailors to navigate a 500-meter ski course and engage targets in a live-fire range. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)