    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon B-Roll

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    02.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a biathlon in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 23, 2026. The training event, part of exercise Cold Response 26, required Marines and Sailors to navigate a 500-meter ski course and engage targets in a live-fire range. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 09:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998315
    VIRIN: 260223-M-PF123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111558272
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon B-Roll, by LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMCnews, CORE26, 2nd ANGLICO; Biathlon; NATO; IIMEF

