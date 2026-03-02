Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS) for Supervisors.

his training video provides Supervisors of IRs with a clear, step-by-step walkthrough of the Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS). Learn how to approve IDT schedules, validate completed work, and send to pay, as well as best practices to help avoid delays and errors. This resource is ideal for both new and experienced supervisors who want to confidently manage IR requirements and find support when needed.
For more information, please view the UTAPS Quick Guides on the HQ RIO webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Quick-Guides/) and HQ RIO's Pay webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Pay/).
