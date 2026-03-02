(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS) for Supervisors.

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    his training video provides Supervisors of IRs with a clear, step-by-step walkthrough of the Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS). Learn how to approve IDT schedules, validate completed work, and send to pay, as well as best practices to help avoid delays and errors. This resource is ideal for both new and experienced supervisors who want to confidently manage IR requirements and find support when needed.

    For more information, please view the UTAPS Quick Guides on the HQ RIO webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Quick-Guides/) and HQ RIO's Pay webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Pay/).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 14:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 998221
    VIRIN: 260304-F-QU482-3602
    Filename: DOD_111556936
    Length: 00:09:46
    Location: US

