Joint Medal Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Air and Space Achievement Medals and U.S. Army Achievement Medals are presented to Airmen and Soldiers assigned to the 58th Airlift Squadron, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 5-5 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, assigned to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 4, 2026. The awards recognize outstanding performance during joint training between the two units, strengthening interoperability and readiness for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)