    Joint Medal Ceremony

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Air and Space Achievement Medals and U.S. Army Achievement Medals are presented to Airmen and Soldiers assigned to the 58th Airlift Squadron, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 5-5 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, assigned to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 4, 2026. The awards recognize outstanding performance during joint training between the two units, strengthening interoperability and readiness for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998219
    VIRIN: 260304-F-KP877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111556904
    Length: 00:20:44
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

