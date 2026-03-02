The Army Engineer Regiment 2026 Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998151" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For more than 250 years, Army Engineer Soldiers and Civilians have been the backbone of America’s might. it’s the Soldiers and Army Civilians that have set the conditions for victory on the battlefield, help defend our borders and coastlines, kept commerce flowing, balanced the needs of our nation and those of the environment, as well as responded to the needs of American citizens when mother nature delivers a devastating blow.