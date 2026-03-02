(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Army Engineer Regiment 2026 Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    For more than 250 years, Army Engineer Soldiers and Civilians have been the backbone of America’s might. it’s the Soldiers and Army Civilians that have set the conditions for victory on the battlefield, help defend our borders and coastlines, kept commerce flowing, balanced the needs of our nation and those of the environment, as well as responded to the needs of American citizens when mother nature delivers a devastating blow.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998151
    VIRIN: 260227-D-ZQ575-1483
    Filename: DOD_111556143
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Engineer Regiment 2026 Overview, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video