(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SrA Davis Red Friday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Video by Seaman John Paul Cavada 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keyondria G. Davis, 35th Fighter Wing Comptroller Squadron quality assurance manager, gives a shoutout to her family and husband at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 4, 2026. SrA Davis maintains the accuracy, reliability, and compliance of financial, auditing and administrative operations. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 00:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 998085
    VIRIN: 260303-N-VG692-1000
    Filename: DOD_111555561
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Davis Red Friday Shoutout, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    REDFriday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media