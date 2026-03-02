U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keyondria G. Davis, 35th Fighter Wing Comptroller Squadron quality assurance manager, gives a shoutout to her family and husband at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 4, 2026. SrA Davis maintains the accuracy, reliability, and compliance of financial, auditing and administrative operations. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 00:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|998085
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-VG692-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111555561
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Davis Red Friday Shoutout, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.