U.S. B-1 bombers take off to support Operation Epic Fury, March 1, 2026, U.S. B-1 bombers, struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities. (Courtesy footage from U.S. Central Command)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998025
|VIRIN:
|260301-F-NK651-2663
|Filename:
|DOD_111554505
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, USAF Support of Operation Epic Fury (SQUARE), by TSgt Nick Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
