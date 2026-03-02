Joint Task Force Magnolia - Sgt. John Smithey Meal Delivery Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. John Smithey, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, discusses coordinating meal deliveries to service members in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)