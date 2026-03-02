(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Task Force Magnolia - Sgt. John Smithey Meal Delivery Interview

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. John Smithey, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, discusses coordinating meal deliveries to service members in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997970
    VIRIN: 260301-Z-LK770-1001
    Filename: DOD_111553698
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force Magnolia - Sgt. John Smithey Meal Delivery Interview, by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

