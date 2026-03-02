(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MC Symposium Far East 2026

    JAPAN

    02.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    260226-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb 26, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialists from the indo-pacific region gathered at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a symposium to discuss various training topics pertaining to their rate and the 7th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    This work, MC Symposium Far East 2026, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

