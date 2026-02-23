(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sea States Episode 3

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (March 2, 2026) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command, provides updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The series highlighted Nicholson's recent developments to MSC's new building X-132. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 09:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 997836
    VIRIN: 260302-N-TF680-1001
    Filename: DOD_111551317
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    MSC; Sea States; We Deliver

