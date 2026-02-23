Norfolk, Va. (March 2, 2026) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command, provides updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The series highlighted Nicholson's recent developments to MSC's new building X-132. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 09:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|997836
|VIRIN:
|260302-N-TF680-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111551317
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Sea States Episode 3, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
