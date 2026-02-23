(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 26 Counter Landing exercise B-Roll

    THAILAND

    02.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Royal Thai Marines and Republic of Korea Marines fire various weapon systems during a counter-landing at Hat Yao Beach to support exercise Cobra Gold 26, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force B-roll by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 22:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997789
    VIRIN: 260228-F-UJ371-7559
    Filename: DOD_111550674
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: TH

    cobragold
    INDOPACOM
    RepublicofKorea
    15th MEU

