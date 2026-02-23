Cobra Gold 26 Counter Landing exercise B-Roll

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Royal Thai Marines and Republic of Korea Marines fire various weapon systems during a counter-landing at Hat Yao Beach to support exercise Cobra Gold 26, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force B-roll by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)
|02.27.2026
|03.01.2026 22:15
|B-Roll
|997789
|260228-F-UJ371-7559
|DOD_111550674
|00:01:26
|TH
|0
|0
