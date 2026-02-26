(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific in 60: February 26, 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Thailand, service members from the United States, Thailand, and partners from 30 countries gather for the opening ceremony of the 45th iteration of exercise Cobra Gold. In the Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines conduct F-35 Night Flight Operations while aboard the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli. Finally, in the Republic of Korea, 2nd Infantry Division conducts a live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 19:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: KR

    This work, Pacific in 60: February 26, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS

    Indopacific
    INDOPACOM
    Republic of Korea (Korea

