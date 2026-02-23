(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Trials 2026 holds swimming competition at Fort Bliss TX

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers from across the country compete in the 2026 Army Trials Swimming Competition on Feb. 28, 2026, at the U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Aquatics Training Center at Fort Bliss. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. The Army Trials is the Army's premier adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and qualifying veterans. The event showcases sports as a platform for recovery, support and lifelong health and wellness. The Army Trials underscore the Army's commitment to readiness, resilience, and empowering Soldiers to thrive beyond their injuries or illness. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)

    TAGS

    adaptive sports
    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Fort Bliss
    ArmyTrials2026

