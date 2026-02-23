(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | Norwegian JLOC Commander Highlights NATO Interoperability

    OSLO, NORWAY

    02.24.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Brig. Gen. Nina S. Berg, commander of the Norwegian Joint Logistics Operations Center, discusses Norwegian and U.S. military interoperability during an interview at Kjeller Air Base, Feb. 25, 2026. Berg highlights how coordinated logistics, shared sustainment capabilities, and multinational planning between Norway and U.S. forces strengthen collective defense, enhance operational readiness, and reinforce long-term stability and security in the Arctic region. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 12:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 997731
    VIRIN: 260225-M-UR891-4285
    Filename: DOD_111549282
    Length: 00:24:02
    Location: OSLO, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | Norwegian JLOC Commander Highlights NATO Interoperability, by 1LT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    NATO
    core26

