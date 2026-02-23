CORE26 | Norwegian JLOC Commander Highlights NATO Interoperability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Nina S. Berg, commander of the Norwegian Joint Logistics Operations Center, discusses Norwegian and U.S. military interoperability during an interview at Kjeller Air Base, Feb. 25, 2026. Berg highlights how coordinated logistics, shared sustainment capabilities, and multinational planning between Norway and U.S. forces strengthen collective defense, enhance operational readiness, and reinforce long-term stability and security in the Arctic region. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak)