Brig. Gen. Nina S. Berg, commander of the Norwegian Joint Logistics Operations Center, discusses Norwegian and U.S. military interoperability during an interview at Kjeller Air Base, Feb. 25, 2026. Berg highlights how coordinated logistics, shared sustainment capabilities, and multinational planning between Norway and U.S. forces strengthen collective defense, enhance operational readiness, and reinforce long-term stability and security in the Arctic region. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 12:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|997731
|VIRIN:
|260225-M-UR891-4285
|Filename:
|DOD_111549282
|Length:
|00:24:02
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CORE26 | Norwegian JLOC Commander Highlights NATO Interoperability, by 1LT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS
