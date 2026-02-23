U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct the cold plunge in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 27, 2026. The cold plunge is a part of the cold weather training that is conducted by NATO partners and allies in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Addysyn Tobar, and Cpl Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997730
|VIRIN:
|260227-M-MW944-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111549277
|Length:
|00:07:07
|Location:
|TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Cold Plunge, by Cpl Garrett Gillespie and Sgt Addysyn Tobar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.