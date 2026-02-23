(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Cold Plunge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TROMS, NORWAY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie and Sgt. Addysyn Tobar

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct the cold plunge in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 27, 2026. The cold plunge is a part of the cold weather training that is conducted by NATO partners and allies in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Addysyn Tobar, and Cpl Garrett Gillespie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997730
    VIRIN: 260227-M-MW944-1002
    Filename: DOD_111549277
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Cold Plunge, by Cpl Garrett Gillespie and Sgt Addysyn Tobar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    NATO
    core26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video