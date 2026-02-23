(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Cpl. Anthony Ramsey 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, and international partners United Kingdom and Ukraine compete in the rugby competition during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Airmen, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and Ukraine, to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery.

    Wounded Warrior
    Resilience
    Paralympics (Winter Sports)
    USMC
    MCAFT2026

