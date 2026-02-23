Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, and international partners United Kingdom and Ukraine compete in the rugby competition during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Airmen, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and Ukraine, to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997724
|VIRIN:
|260227-M-BP018-1001
|PIN:
|260227
|Filename:
|DOD_111549209
|Length:
|00:09:58
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026, by Cpl Anthony Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.