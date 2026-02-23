U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, perform cold weather tactical training in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24, 2026. The Marines trained in cold weather in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 11:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997722
|VIRIN:
|260224-M-RU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111549155
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
