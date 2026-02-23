(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE 26 | Logistics Marines Sharpen Tactical Skills during Arctic Exercise

    TROMS, NORWAY

    02.23.2026

    Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, perform cold weather tactical training in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24, 2026. The Marines trained in cold weather in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 11:15
    This work, CORE 26 | Logistics Marines Sharpen Tactical Skills during Arctic Exercise, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

