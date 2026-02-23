(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2026: AMPHIBEX

    THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct an amphibious exercise with service members from Singapore, Thailand and the Republic of Korea during Exercise Cobra Gold at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partenerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 08:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997567
    VIRIN: 260226-M-DG958-1002
    Filename: DOD_111546878
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026: AMPHIBEX, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1 MEF
    Cobragold
    USMCNEWS
    THAILAND
    JOINT
    CG26

