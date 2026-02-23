EPA Administrator Visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Potomac Interceptor Emergency Response Site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visited the site of the Potomac Interceptor collapse response Wednesday, speaking with Baltimore District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Mark Pollak about the USACE approach to stormwater management.



This series of pipes and stormwater diversions allows USACE to prevent interruptions to DC Water pumping operations that are necessary to continue critical emergency repairs, as well as mitigate additional precipitation and snow melt runoff through contaminated areas in the vicinity of the spill.