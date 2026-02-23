Friendly Neighborhood MP

U.S. Army Sgt. Eloy Marin, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses how military police serve the community while on patrol at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, July 12, 2023. Military police conduct law enforcement operations, maintain good order and discipline, and help ensure the safety of Soldiers, families, and civilians on the installation. Portions of this video were blurred for operational security. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 15:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997337
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-PT551-2982
|Filename:
|DOD_111543349
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
