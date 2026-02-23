(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendly Neighborhood MP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eloy Marin, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses how military police serve the community while on patrol at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, July 12, 2023. Military police conduct law enforcement operations, maintain good order and discipline, and help ensure the safety of Soldiers, families, and civilians on the installation. Portions of this video were blurred for operational security. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997337
    VIRIN: 230712-A-PT551-2982
    Filename: DOD_111543349
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendly Neighborhood MP, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video