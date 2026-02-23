Friendly Neighborhood MP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997337" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Eloy Marin, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses how military police serve the community while on patrol at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, July 12, 2023. Military police conduct law enforcement operations, maintain good order and discipline, and help ensure the safety of Soldiers, families, and civilians on the installation. Portions of this video were blurred for operational security. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)