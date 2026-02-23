(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Stone Crew Coordinates Law Enforcement Operations at Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez    

    Coast Guard Video Production Team

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stone crew members discuss ongoing law enforcement operations and explain how they coordinate with multiple units aboard the cutter to execute the mission. The crew integrates intelligence, command, and boarding teams to ensure communication and effective maritime interdiction efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997205
    VIRIN: 250615-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_111542964
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    law enforcement
    Law Enforcement & Military Service

