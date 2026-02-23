U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stone crew members discuss ongoing law enforcement operations and explain how they coordinate with multiple units aboard the cutter to execute the mission. The crew integrates intelligence, command, and boarding teams to ensure communication and effective maritime interdiction efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 13:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997205
|VIRIN:
|250615-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111542964
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stone Crew Coordinates Law Enforcement Operations at Sea, by PO2 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
