Camp Fuji Marines Participate in Yamanako Ice Candle Festival

Nearly two-dozen Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji volunteered to help with the set-up at this year’s Yamanako (yah-mah-nah-KO) Ice Candle festival on February 22nd. The marines and other volunteers unwrapped hundreds of the ice candles used for the festival.

Colonel Scott Welborn and Sergeant Major Christopher Gasser, the Camp Fuji commanding officer and sergeant major also participated in the event.

A part of the maneuver training land used by the U.S. and Japanese militaries is in Yamanashi Prefecture, where Yamanako town is located.