U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Ryan Morrissette, Air Force Pacific Operations Recruiter, talked about the process for civilians and military dependents looking to join the Air Force. Morrissette highlighted agencies on Yokota Air Base that help the process and that there are enlistment bonuses for specific career fields. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt James Kennedy
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 21:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997123
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111542027
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAI-Yokota Recruitment Service, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.