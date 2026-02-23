(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Firefighters Strengthen Interoperability During Joint Fire Drill

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Fire and Emergency Services and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Camp Zama tested their capabilities during a joint fire drill conducted Feb. 20 on Camp Zama!
    #FireAndEmergencyServices #BilateralTraining #JointDrill #JGSDF #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 21:11
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    JGSDF
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Fire and Emergency Services (FES)
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

