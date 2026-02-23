The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) arrives at the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock, Feb. 21, 2026. America entered the dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 20:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997117
|VIRIN:
|260221-N-N0852-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111541945
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock, by CPO Byron Linder, PO2 Cole Pursley, PO3 Jeadan Andre, PO2 Kenneth Melseth and PO3 Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.