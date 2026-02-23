(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder, Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth and Petty Officer 3rd Class Sam McNeely

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) arrives at the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock, Feb. 21, 2026. America entered the dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 20:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997117
    VIRIN: 260221-N-N0852-1001
    Filename: DOD_111541945
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock, by CPO Byron Linder, PO2 Cole Pursley, PO3 Jeadan Andre, PO2 Kenneth Melseth and PO3 Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video