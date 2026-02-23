(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is What Engineering Sounds Like

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    What does engineering sound like? From the first line on a page to the work on the ground, engineering shapes the world around us. This short film celebrates the people, planning, and purpose behind engineering and the communities it serves.
    Happy National Engineers Week.
    ---
    Narration: Authorized voice clone of John Prettyman produced with ElevenLabs.
    Music licensed through MegaTrax

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 17:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997101
    VIRIN: 260223-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_111541636
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is What Engineering Sounds Like, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    E-week
    National Engineers Week
    Engineers Week
    USACE
    engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video