This is What Engineering Sounds Like

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997101" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

What does engineering sound like? From the first line on a page to the work on the ground, engineering shapes the world around us. This short film celebrates the people, planning, and purpose behind engineering and the communities it serves.

Happy National Engineers Week.

---

Narration: Authorized voice clone of John Prettyman produced with ElevenLabs.

Music licensed through MegaTrax