This is What Engineering Sounds Like

What does engineering sound like? From the first line on a page to the work on the ground, engineering shapes the world around us. This short film celebrates the people, planning, and purpose behind engineering and the communities it serves.
Happy National Engineers Week.
---
Narration: Authorized voice clone of John Prettyman produced with ElevenLabs.
Music licensed through MegaTrax
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 17:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997101
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111541636
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
