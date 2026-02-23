Tactical Combat Casualty Care training 156th CRG at Sentry South 26-2

B-Roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, 182nd Contingency Response Group, Illinois Air National Guard, and 172nd Contingency Response Flight, Mississippi National Guard, participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Sentry South 26-2 exercise at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war-fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)
|02.23.2026
|02.24.2026 17:31
|B-Roll
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
