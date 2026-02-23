U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct ship-to-shore operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 23, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997083
|VIRIN:
|260223-M-VC519-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111541278
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship-to-shore Operations Aboard USS Boxer, by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.