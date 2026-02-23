Members of the 145th Airlift Wing conduct training, mission support operations, and community engagement throughout the Fiscal Year 2025 across North Carolina and partnering regions. The 145th AW remains committed to provide airlift, combat, and humanitarian support to both state and federal authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997081
|VIRIN:
|260224-Z-IA063-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111541250
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 145th Airlift Wing, FY25, by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
