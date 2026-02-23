145th Airlift Wing, FY25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 145th Airlift Wing conduct training, mission support operations, and community engagement throughout the Fiscal Year 2025 across North Carolina and partnering regions. The 145th AW remains committed to provide airlift, combat, and humanitarian support to both state and federal authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)