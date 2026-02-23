(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    145th Airlift Wing, FY25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Members of the 145th Airlift Wing conduct training, mission support operations, and community engagement throughout the Fiscal Year 2025 across North Carolina and partnering regions. The 145th AW remains committed to provide airlift, combat, and humanitarian support to both state and federal authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997081
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-IA063-3001
    Filename: DOD_111541250
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing, FY25, by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video