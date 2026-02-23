Paratroopers Assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division qualify on the M4A1 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, February 24, 2026. Soldiers in the U.S. Army qualify on their assigned weapons once a year in accordance with Army regulation.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997046
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-MH031-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111540941
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-82 AB Range Day M4 Qualification, by SPC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.