    1-82 AB Range Day M4 Qualification

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Matthew Keegan 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers Assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division qualify on the M4A1 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, February 24, 2026. Soldiers in the U.S. Army qualify on their assigned weapons once a year in accordance with Army regulation.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997046
    VIRIN: 260224-A-MH031-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111540941
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    AATW
    range
    M4
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    82nd Airborne Division
    1-82 AB

