(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR CEC demolition training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.23.2026

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Combat Engineer Company, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct demolition training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in support of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997024
    VIRIN: 260224-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_111540284
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR CEC demolition training, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady!
    SwordofFreedom
    EFDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video