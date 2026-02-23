(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon Army National Guard Officer Performs National Anthem at Oregon State Capitol

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Jason Goddard, Oregon Army National Guard, performs an instrumental rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on guitar inside the chamber of the Oregon House of Representatives at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Feb. 23, 2026. Goddard's performance followed the Pledge of Allegiance and represented the Oregon National Guard's enduring connection to the communities it serves and its dual state and federal mission. The Oregon Army National Guard remains Always Ready, Always There — serving Oregonians at home and abroad.

    (Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997019
    VIRIN: 260223-Z-ZJ128-1001
    Filename: DOD_111540203
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army National Guard Officer Performs National Anthem at Oregon State Capitol, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Star-Spangled Banner
    Citizen-Soldiers
    Oregon State Capitol
    National Anthem

