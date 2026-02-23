Maj. Jason Goddard, Oregon Army National Guard, performs an instrumental rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on guitar inside the chamber of the Oregon House of Representatives at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Feb. 23, 2026. Goddard's performance followed the Pledge of Allegiance and represented the Oregon National Guard's enduring connection to the communities it serves and its dual state and federal mission. The Oregon Army National Guard remains Always Ready, Always There — serving Oregonians at home and abroad.
(Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 09:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997019
|VIRIN:
|260223-Z-ZJ128-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111540203
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Army National Guard Officer Performs National Anthem at Oregon State Capitol, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.