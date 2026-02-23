Oregon Army National Guard Officer Performs National Anthem at Oregon State Capitol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Jason Goddard, Oregon Army National Guard, performs an instrumental rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on guitar inside the chamber of the Oregon House of Representatives at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Feb. 23, 2026. Goddard's performance followed the Pledge of Allegiance and represented the Oregon National Guard's enduring connection to the communities it serves and its dual state and federal mission. The Oregon Army National Guard remains Always Ready, Always There — serving Oregonians at home and abroad.



(Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)