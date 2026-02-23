Cobra Gold 2026 Kicks Off in Thailand

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997005" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S., Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea service members commence the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, with an opening ceremony at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Omarion Hall)