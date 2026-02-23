Cobra Gold 2026 Kicks Off in Thailand

U.S., Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea service members commence the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, with an opening ceremony at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Omarion Hall)
