    Cobra Gold 2026 Kicks Off in Thailand

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S., Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea service members commence the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, with an opening ceremony at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Omarion Hall)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 07:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997005
    VIRIN: 260224-A-SU971-2666
    Filename: DOD_111540089
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: RAYONG, TH

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Indopacific
    Allies & Partners
    thailand

