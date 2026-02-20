Isabelle, a Daisy with Girl Scout Troop 93, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. During the interview, they spoke about Isabelle's experiences and favorite things about being a Girl Scout. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 02:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996994
|VIRIN:
|260219-M-RU004-1851
|PIN:
|260219
|Filename:
|DOD_111539936
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni Radio Around the Region: Interview with Daisy Troop 93, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 19, 2025, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.