    AFN Iwakuni Radio Around the Region: Interview with Daisy Troop 93, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 19, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.18.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Isabelle, a Daisy with Girl Scout Troop 93, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. During the interview, they spoke about Isabelle's experiences and favorite things about being a Girl Scout. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

