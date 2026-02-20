(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCBH Mangrove Removal

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Dezmond Browning 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s (MCBH) Environmental Compliance and Protection Division (ECPD) and community members remove invasive mangroves during a Weed Warriors event held at MCBH, Feb. 14, 2026. MCBH's ECPD established the Weed Warriors program to aid in the management of invasive plant species with the support from community members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996976
    VIRIN: 260223-M-KR392-1001
    Filename: DOD_111539574
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH Mangrove Removal, by Cpl Dezmond Browning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

