MCBH Mangrove Removal

Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s (MCBH) Environmental Compliance and Protection Division (ECPD) and community members remove invasive mangroves during a Weed Warriors event held at MCBH, Feb. 14, 2026. MCBH's ECPD established the Weed Warriors program to aid in the management of invasive plant species with the support from community members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)
