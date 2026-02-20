CFAY MWR Hosts Ikego Winterblast

ZUSHI, Japan (February 21, 2026) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the annual Winter Blast at Ikego Campgrounds near the Ikego Heights Family Housing Area on February 21, 2026. The event brought winter fun to the installation community with freshly delivered snow, seasonal activities, and family-friendly entertainment. Winter Blast provided service members and their families an opportunity to enjoy a unique outdoor experience while strengthening morale and community connection overseas. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
