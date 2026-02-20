CFAY MWR Hosts Ikego Winterblast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ZUSHI, Japan (February 21, 2026) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the annual Winter Blast at Ikego Campgrounds near the Ikego Heights Family Housing Area on February 21, 2026. The event brought winter fun to the installation community with freshly delivered snow, seasonal activities, and family-friendly entertainment. Winter Blast provided service members and their families an opportunity to enjoy a unique outdoor experience while strengthening morale and community connection overseas. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)