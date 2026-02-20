(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAY MWR Hosts Ikego Winterblast

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.20.2026

    Video by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (February 21, 2026) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the annual Winter Blast at Ikego Campgrounds near the Ikego Heights Family Housing Area on February 21, 2026. The event brought winter fun to the installation community with freshly delivered snow, seasonal activities, and family-friendly entertainment. Winter Blast provided service members and their families an opportunity to enjoy a unique outdoor experience while strengthening morale and community connection overseas. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 00:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996975
    VIRIN: 260221-N-SG091-2002
    Filename: DOD_111539532
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

