    Mt. Wilson during Eaton Fire

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Views from Mt. Wilson on edge of the Eaton Fire, January 14, 2025 (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996965
    VIRIN: 250114-O-NM884-9030
    Filename: DOD_111539238
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

