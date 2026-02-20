(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama Overall video

    PANAMA

    02.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security partners participate in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 3-23rd, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard) Music provided by ende.app

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama Overall video, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JSCG-P, SOUTHCOM, Interoperability, Partnership, Panama, JOTC-P

