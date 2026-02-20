(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFIMSC Hosts Combat Support Training Operational Planning Team

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    AFIMSC hosted a three-day planning event at JBSA-Randolph, Feb. 11-13, to refine how combat support training fits into the Air Expeditionary Wing 2.0 model. Working alongside Air Force planners, the team coordinated training, infrastructure and exercise efforts to enhance readiness across the force.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996904
    VIRIN: 260223-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111538345
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

