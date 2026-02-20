(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interior Communications Electricians Aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.20.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    An informational video about the Interior Communications Electricians aboard the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996901
    VIRIN: 260120-N-UI172-1001
    Filename: DOD_111538320
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interior Communications Electricians Aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by SA Soley Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

