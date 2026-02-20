An informational video about the Interior Communications Electricians aboard the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996901
|VIRIN:
|260120-N-UI172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111538320
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interior Communications Electricians Aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by SA Soley Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.