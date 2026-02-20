USSF CSO AFA Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A highlight video used by U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman to demonstrate the tangible progress the service has made from March 2025 to March 2026. Saltzman showed the video as part of his keynote presentation at the 2026 Air and Space Forces Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado Feb 23.