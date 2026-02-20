(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USSF CSO AFA Highlights

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Adam White and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    A highlight video used by U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman to demonstrate the tangible progress the service has made from March 2025 to March 2026. Saltzman showed the video as part of his keynote presentation at the 2026 Air and Space Forces Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado Feb 23.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996896
    VIRIN: 260223-F-F3230-5001
    Filename: DOD_111538206
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF CSO AFA Highlights, by Adam White and Trevor Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSF
    AFA
    CSO
    highlight reel

