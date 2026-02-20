(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Warfighter Talk with Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Carlos Ruiz

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency’s Warfighter Talk is a recurring series under the Campaign of Learning that features senior defense leaders who share strategic insights for supporting the Warfighter in a contested environment.. For more information, please visit DLA’s Campaign of Learning webpage. In this talk, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Carlos Ruiz discusses the Marine ethos and daily priorities. He encouraged the DLA Workforce to always be asking what if, and strive to for ingenuity and improvement to support the Marine Corps mission.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 09:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996893
    VIRIN: 260218-O-GC213-6736
    PIN: 505961
    Filename: DOD_111538186
    Length: 01:00:05
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    This work, DLA Warfighter Talk with Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Carlos Ruiz, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Warfighter Talk

