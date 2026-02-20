DLA Warfighter Talk with Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Carlos Ruiz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996893" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Logistics Agency’s Warfighter Talk is a recurring series under the Campaign of Learning that features senior defense leaders who share strategic insights for supporting the Warfighter in a contested environment.. For more information, please visit DLA’s Campaign of Learning webpage. In this talk, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Carlos Ruiz discusses the Marine ethos and daily priorities. He encouraged the DLA Workforce to always be asking what if, and strive to for ingenuity and improvement to support the Marine Corps mission.