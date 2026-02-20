U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hannah Cote, air transportation specialist with the 374th Airlift Wing, gives a shout out to her family back home, from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teresa Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 18:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|996855
|VIRIN:
|260216-F-WV613-5015
|Filename:
|DOD_111537661
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, R.E.D. Friday Shoutout, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.