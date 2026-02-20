2CR Joint Small Arms Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Jesset Koyel, infantry officer, assigned to the University of Bundeswehr Munich participate in an interview during the Joint Small Arms Training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. The event, held Feb. 10-12, focused on urban marksmanship and the integration of M4 carbines with advanced fire-control optics to improve shooter accuracy in complex environments. The joint training aims to increase individual lethality while enhancing interoperability and communication between U.S. and German forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)