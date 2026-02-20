(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR Joint Small Arms Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army snipers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment and German officer-candidates from the University of the Bundeswehr Munich participate in Joint Small Arms Training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. The event, held Feb. 10-12, focused on urban marksmanship and the integration of M4 carbines with advanced fire-control optics to improve shooter accuracy in complex environments. The joint training aims to increase individual lethality while enhancing interoperability and communication between U.S. and German forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996852
    VIRIN: 260211-A-MQ729-9801
    Filename: DOD_111537486
    Length: 00:09:32
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Joint Small Arms Training, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video