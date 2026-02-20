U.S. Army snipers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment and German officer-candidates from the University of the Bundeswehr Munich participate in Joint Small Arms Training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. The event, held Feb. 10-12, focused on urban marksmanship and the integration of M4 carbines with advanced fire-control optics to improve shooter accuracy in complex environments. The joint training aims to increase individual lethality while enhancing interoperability and communication between U.S. and German forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996852
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-MQ729-9801
|Filename:
|DOD_111537486
|Length:
|00:09:32
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2CR Joint Small Arms Training, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
